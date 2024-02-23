9 best Hindi web series on SonyLIV you simply can't miss: Scam 1992 to Maharani and Gullak

In the era of digital dominance, OTT platforms have emerged as the new cinematic frontier, reshaping the entertainment landscape. Some of the best SonyLIV Hindi web series with captivating narratives and stellar performances, have successfully riveted cinema enthusiasts to screens of all sizes.

Offering a diverse range of content, SonyLIV keeps audiences hooked with a plethora of compelling web series. From financial sagas like Scam 1992 to gripping crime dramas like Undekhi, these series exemplify the power of streaming platforms in delivering high-quality, on-demand entertainment, forever altering the dynamics of how stories are consumed. Here is a curated list of the best Hindi web series on SonyLIV

9 best Hindi web series on SonyLIV to binge watch this weekend:

1. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is one of the best hindi web series on SonyLiv that shows the chronicles of rise and fall of the infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta during the 1992 securities scam. The series, available on SonyLIV, masterfully captures the intricacies of financial markets and the allure of wealth. Pratik Gandhi's stellar portrayal of Mehta, coupled with a compelling narrative, makes it a must-watch.

Cast - Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Anjali Barot, Shadaab Khan, Satish Kaushik, Hemant Kher

Director - Hansal Mehta

IMDB rating - 9.3/10

Release Date - 2020

2. Undekhi

Advertisement

Undekhi is a gripping Indian web series available on SonyLIV that unfolds a tale of crime, corruption, and moral ambiguity. Set in the picturesque Manali, the story follows a man who witnesses a murder during a wedding and becomes entangled in the dangerous aftermath. With its intense plot, compelling performances, and a perfect blend of suspense and drama, Undekhi explores the dark underbelly of society and received acclaim for its powerful storytelling and thought-provoking themes.

Cast - Ayn Zoya, Anchal Singh, Surya Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Apeksha Porwal

Director - Sidharth Sengupta

IMDB rating - 7.9/10

Release Date - 2020

3. A Simple Murder

A Simple Murder is a dark comedy thriller on SonyLIV that weaves an intricate tale of crime, chaos, and unexpected twists. The series follows a hapless everyman who inadvertently becomes embroiled in a murder plot, leading to a rollercoaster of events. With its unpredictable narrative, black humor, and stellar performances, especially by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. A Simple Murder stands out as a compelling and binge-worthy watch, offering a refreshing take on the crime genre.

Cast - Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat, Priya Anand, Amit Sial, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Gopal Dutt, Ayaaz Khan

Director - Sachin Pathak

IMDB rating- 6.9/10

Release Date- 2020

4. Shrikant Bashir

Shrikant Bashir is a SonyLIV web popular series that melds action, espionage, and drama. The narrative revolves around two contrasting intelligence officers, Shrikant and Bashir, who join forces to thwart a terrorist plot. As their worlds collide, the series delves into their personal and professional challenges. With high-octane sequences, complex characters, and a gripping storyline, the series keeps audiences on the edge, offering a compelling blend of suspense and intrigue in the world of intelligence operations.

Cast - Ashmita Jaggi, Yudhishthir Singh, Kunal Panth, Tareeq Ahmed Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Pooja Gor

Director - Santosh Shetty

IMDB rating - 6.6/10

Release Date - 2020

5. Your Honor

Advertisement

Your Honor on SonyLIV is a gripping legal drama that delves into the moral dilemmas faced by a respected judge, played by Jimmy Sheirgill, when his own son becomes involved in a hit-and-run case. As he attempts to protect his son, the judge gets entangled in a web of corruption, crime, and moral ambiguity. With powerful performances and a tense narrative.

Cast - Pulkit Makol, Parul Gulati, Mita Vashisht, Kunj Anand, Jimmy Shergill, Taniya Kalra

Director- Eeshwar Nivas

IMDB rating - 7.2/10

Release Date - 2020

6. Avrodh: The Siege Within

Avrodh: The Siege Within is a SonyLIV web series that dramatizes the events leading to the 2016 surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army in response to terrorist attacks. Starring Amit Sadh and Neeraj Kabi, the series offers a patriotic and intense portrayal of the military operation, exploring the strategic planning and challenges faced by the Indian armed forces.

Cast- Madhurima Tuli, Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Sanjay Suri

Director - Raj Acharya

IMDB rating - 7.7/10

Release Date - 2020-2022

7. Gullak

Gullak is one the best shows on SonyLIV, it unfolds the everyday tales of the Mishra family in a small North Indian town. Through the lens of their quirky, relatable anecdotes, the series captures the nuances of middle-class life, familial bonds, and the humor found in mundane situations. With a stellar ensemble cast and a nostalgic charm. Gullak strikes a chord with viewers, delivering a delightful and genuine portrayal of the joys and challenges of family life in a simple setting.

Cast - Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Jameel Khan, Sunita Rajwar, Deepak Kumar Mishra, Shivankit Singh Parihar

Director - Shreyansh Panday

IMDB rating - 9.1/10

Release Date - 2019

8. Maharani

Maharani, a political drama on SonyLIV, revolves around Rani Bharti, a homemaker unexpectedly thrust into the world of politics. Starring Huma Qureshi, the series explores her journey from a modest life to becoming the chief minister. Filled with political intrigue, power struggles, and personal transformations, Maharani weaves a compelling narrative set against the backdrop of Bihar's political landscape. With strong performances and a gripping storyline, the series offers a nuanced portrayal of a woman navigating the complexities of political life.

Advertisement

Cast - Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amita Sial, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe

Director - Subhash Kapoor

IMDB rating - 7.9/10

Release Date - 2021

9. Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2

Advertisement

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 is a SonyLIV web series that unfolds a contemporary love story between two individuals from different backgrounds. The series navigates the challenges they face in pursuing their relationship, showcasing themes of love, friendship, and societal expectations. With a fresh take on romance and relatable characters, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 captures the essence of modern relationships, making it an engaging watch for viewers seeking a blend of drama and romance.

Cast - Kanikka Kapur, Mohit Kumar, Vidhi Panday, Khushi Mishra, Takshi Negi, Reema Vohra

Director - Jai Basant Singh, Ranjeet Gupta

IMDB rating - 8.6/10

Release Date - 2020

SonyLIV, a leading OTT platform, has carved a niche by offering a diverse array of engaging content. From gripping crime dramas to heartwarming family tales and intense political narratives, SonyLIV caters to varied tastes. Above mentioned are some of the best hindi web series on SonyLiv that you can binge watch this weekend.