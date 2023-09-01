Scam 2003 Twitter Review: Netizens hail Hansal Mehta's show as a ‘masterpiece’, praise Gagan Dev Riar

Hansal Mehta surprised everyone in 2020 with his web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. After its massive success, the director has come up with its spiritual sequel Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. Right after the first part of the series dropped on the internet, netizens took to social media to express their feelings about it. The series is based on the life of fraudster Abdul Karim Telgi and stars Gagan Dev Riar in the lead role.

The much-awaited web series Scam 2003 dropped on September 1st on SonyLIV. Several users took to X (formerly Twitter) to write about it. One user wrote, "The Telgi Story is a masterpiece! Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani sir have done a brilliant job." He also urged the makers to drop all the episodes at once. Another user praised its leading man Gagan Dev Riar, calling him a "great actor."

Moreover, a third user called it a "masterpiece" while another one praised its title sequence. Interestingly, the title sequence of Scam 1992 was also praised when it aired. Overall, people are loving the first part of the series. Later on, the makers will drop the rest of the episodes.

About Scam 2003

Scam 2003 is directed by Tushar Hiranandani while Hansal Mehta serves as the showrunner. It stars Gagan Dev Riar, Shobha Khote, Mukesh Tiwari, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bharat Jadhav, and Shaad Randhawa. Abdul Karim Telgi was a fraudster who was involved in forging stamp papers. He even hired over 300 people to sell his stamp papers to various entities. However, his racket was busted and on January 17, 2006, Telgi and his associates were sentenced to 30 years of life imprisonment. In 2007, he was awarded another 17 years for a different case. After suffering from various health problems for months, on October 23, 2017, he died at the age of 56.

