EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi come together on Koffee With Karan 7

We all have been waiting to see Katrina Kaif make an appearance on good friend Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan 7. Earlier reports claimed that the Tiger 3 actress was to appear on the popular chat show with husband Vicky Kaushal, Pinkvilla has learned it is not Vicky but her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter who will accompany the actress on Koffee with Karan 7. The three recently shot for their episode and had crazy fun.

Koffee with Karan is special for both Katrina and Vicky as it is this show where their romance began. While talking to Pinkvilla, Karan recently revealed that he loved that the VicKat romance started on his couch. He said, “I love the Vicky - Katrina romance. I love that it came out of nowhere, it was beautiful and it started on this couch.”. For those who don’t remember, Katrina Kaif had shared that she might look good with Vicky Kaushal, and hearing this, Vicky Kaushal was floored. The two did not appear together on the show but one can imagine that this added spark to their romance. The couple got married in December 2021 in a lavish yet intimate wedding in Rajasthan.

While Katrina is appearing on KWK 7 with the Phone Bhoot boys, Vicky is reportedly all set to be on the show with Sidharth Malhotra. While adding deets about this episode, a News 18 report recently stated, "Vicky was asked about life after marriage with Katrina Kaif, while Karan also subtly spoke to Sidharth about his rumoured relationship with Kiara Advani. Later, the two stars also engaged in some witty answers during the rapid-fire round" So far we have seen some entertaining conversations on Koffee with Karan featuring Akshay Kumar - Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda - Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan - Janhvi Kapoor, and Rock aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Which has been your favorite episode from the seventh season of Koffee with Karan? Let us know in the comments section below!

