Karan Johar reveals why Vicky-Katrina & Ranbir-Alia's love story is his favourite: Koffee with Karan EXCLUSIVE

With just a day to go for Koffee With Karan Season 7 to release, Pinkvilla got an opportunity to sit down exclusively with the popular chat show host Karan Johar. Instead of speaking to Karan Johar in the usual interview style, Pinkvilla managed to do a rapid fire with the filmmaker and host. In true Koffee With Karan style, we shot a number of questions to Karan and he aced it like a pro. He even ended up revealing why Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's love stories are his favourite.

Early next year, Karan will be returning as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. We asked him just like his film's lead couple Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, which couple's 'prem kahani' is his most favourite. Being biased to his own chat show, Karan revealed his favourite jodi and also called himself the popular matchmaker Sima Taparia.

Karan Johar said, "I love the Vicky-Katrina romance. I love that it came out of nowhere and it was beautiful and it started on this couch. I like that romance. I also love the Ranbir-Alia romance because that also started from the couch. Taking full credit, I've become Sima Taparia."

For the unversed, Katrina had first confessed on KWK that she might look good with Vicky, to which the actor reacted hilariously by fainting. Since then the couple grew their relationship from strength to strength and tied the knot in December 2021.

As for Alia Bhatt, the actress confessed many times on Koffee With Karan couch that Ranbir Kapoor was her celeb crush. The couple began dating around five years ago and tied the knot in April this year. The couple are also expecting their first child later this year.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will begin streaming from 7 July onwards on Disney+Hotstar.

