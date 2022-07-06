EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar reveals receiving worst criticism for his hosting skills from Jaya Bachchan

All eyes are on Karan Johar as he is all set to come back with the 7th season of his chat show Koffee With Karan. Ever since the promos of the new season has released, fans have been jumping with joy. Well, the excitement level has gone a notch higher after looking at the promo and now with just a day away from the premiere, Karan is leaving no stones unturned to promote his chat show. Well, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla KJo opened up about the worst criticism he received for his hosting skills.

When asked, what was the worst criticism he had to face for his hosting skills, Karan Johar said, “that I speak too loudly when I am on the stage even though there’s a mic. This Jaya Aunty told me once. She said Karan you are on the mic, why are you shouting? I was like I am trying to be energetic. She said you have a mic and that’s what it is for, you don’t need to scream when you are out speaking.”

Meanwhile, talking about Karan’s chat show, the first promo of Koffee With Karan gave a glimpse of the guests of the new season which includes names like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, etc. Interestingly, the new season will not just be about fun conversations but the celebs will also be seen giving a glimpse of their unfiltered selves. From Sara Ali Khan talking about her ex-boyfriend to Samantha Ruth Prabhu blaming Karan Johar for unhappy marriages, Shahid Kapoor talking about what he misses about being single and more, Koffee With Karan season 7 will witness some spicy conversations on the couch.

