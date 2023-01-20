EXCLUSIVE: Kesari did no justice to Battle of Saragarhi- Rajkumar Santoshi, reveals not getting enough support

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is making a comeback to direction with his upcoming film Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh after over 8 years. The film, starring Chinmay Mandlekar as Nathuram Godse, and Deepak Antani as Mahatma Gandhi, will release on January 26. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rajkumar Santoshi revealed why he cast theatre actors for the main roles, instead of big stars. He also shared that he will make a film on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi again, as he doesn’t think Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari did justice to the subject. Further, he talked about the gap of 8 years, and revealed that he didn’t get enough support from the film industry. Rajkumar Santoshi says Kesari didn’t do justice to the Battle of Saragarhi

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Rajkumar Santoshi said that he was making a film on the Battle of Saragarhi, because he has huge respect for the Sikh community, and wanted to bring to light the bravery and courage with which 21 Sikh soldiers stood against thousands of Afghans. However, he said that his plan got misfired, as Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari was announced, and it was based on the same story. He shared that he had to halt the film as his financiers got a little worried. “That got misfired, kyuki ek doosri picture ban gayi thi (Kesari), bade star ke saath. Jo finance wale mere saath jude the, wo dar gaye. OTT platform jisse baat kari thi, wo bhi zara darr gaye. Toh usko rokna pada mujhe,” said Rajkumar Santoshi. He said that they shot for the movie for 20 days, after which he halted the shooting. Now, he plans on making the film next year. Rajkumar Santoshi added that he will definitely make the film, as he thinks Kesari didn’t do justice to the Battle of Saragarhi. “20 din ki shooting ki maine, rok diya. Ab agle saal banaunga main. Main bilkul banaunga kyuki mujhe aisa lagta hai ki wo film justice nahi kar rahi hai. Uss subject ko, jis unchai pe le jana tha wo subject ko, wo film justice nahi kar paayi hai. Main phir banaunga wo,” he said.

Rajkumar Santoshi says he didn’t get enough support from the industry When asked if he regrets taking a gap of over 8 years, Rajkumar Santoshi said that it was a choice that he would only make films on topics that he is passionate about, and in the way that he wants to make them. He said that if he got the required support from the industry, he would have definitely made films. But because he didn’t get enough support from the industry, he lost valuable time. “Personal toh loss hai mera. Main jawaan to ho nahi raha. But because I took a choice ki main wohi films banaunga jo mere dil se nikalti hai, aur jaise main banana chahta hu, wo support mujhe muilta toh main zaroor banata. Kyunki wo support mujhe nahi mil raha tha industry se, ya corporate house se nahi mil raha tha, toh iske liye I lost valuable time,” said Rajkumar Santoshi. He said that he made Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh during the pandemic, and they faced many difficulties. “Bohot hi difficult tha wo, unit le gaya pehli baar Lucknow shooting kar rahe the hum log. Toh immediately first pandemic declare ho gaya, toh wapas aa gaye,” he said. After that, they attempted filming again, took all the necessary precautions, and shot amid the pandemic. While there were many restrictions, the team managed to shoot for the film. Rajkumar Santoshi on casting for Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh

Rajkumar Santoshi said that big stars have greater reach, and can help an idea reach the audiences. However, he said that if the content doesn’t require a big star, casting them for the part wouldn’t be right. “Wo star ke liye bhi theek nahi hai, film ke liye bhi theek nahi hai,” he said. Speaking about the casting for Gandhi and Godse, he shared that for personalities like Gandhi, and Godse, they didn’t need to cast big stars, as it would have taken away from their stories. “Mere liye Gandhi bohot bada hero hai, Godse ka bhi bohot bada naam hai. Toh inko logon tak le jaane ke liye mujhe kisi bade star ki zarurat nahi thi. Bade stars aate hi, ye nazar nahi aayenge. So maine wo decide hi kar liya tha achhe 'actors'- theatre ke actors ke saath hi main ye film banaunga. Stars ko maine avoid kiya,” he said.

