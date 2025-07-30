73-Year-Old Liam Neeson is Officially Dating 58-Year-Old Pamela Anderson: A Look at Their WILD Love History

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are officially dating after meeting on the set of The Naked Gun reboot, which is set to release in August 2025. According to PEOPLE, the two stars have entered the “early stages” of a "sincere" romance, and their bond has grown stronger during the film’s promotional events.

Advertisement

From screen to real life: Naked Gun chemistry

Anderson, 58, and Neeson, 73, were first spotted together during filming in 2024. Their chemistry was immediate, both on screen and off. Neeson confirmed his feelings in an interview that year, saying, “With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her.”

At the London premiere in July 2025, the couple displayed affectionate behavior when Pamela Anderson kissed Liam Neeson on the cheek. Neeson smiled and said, “I feel like a couple right now!” Just a day later, the pair shared a spontaneous kiss during an appearance on The Today Show, prompting questions from the host. Neeson responded, “Our chemistry is lovely and budding.”

A source told PEOPLE that the actors are “enjoying each other’s company” and have been spending time with their families as well. At the Naked Gun premiere in New York on July 28, they appeared alongside their grown-up sons, presenting a blended family atmosphere.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at Pamela Anderson’s love life and past marriages

Pamela Anderson’s dating history has often made headlines. She was famously married to Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe just four days after they met in 1995. They had two sons, Brandon and Dylan, but divorced in 1998 after a domestic violence incident.

Anderson married singer Kid Rock in 2006, but the relationship lasted only a few months. Reports cited lifestyle differences and arguments. Her next relationship with Rick Salomon led to two brief marriages, both ending in annulment or divorce.

In 2020, Anderson announced a marriage to producer Jon Peters, though she later clarified it wasn’t legally binding. That same year, she married Dan Hayhurst in a private ceremony, but they separated in early 2022. She also dated French footballer Adil Rami from 2017 to 2019. The relationship ended after she accused him of cheating.

The Naked Gun reboot features Neeson as a veteran detective with a sharp mind and dry wit, while Anderson plays his confident and capable partner. Their on-screen dynamic seems to have carried over into real life.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Dating? Montreal Dinner and Park Stroll Spark Romance Rumors