STR49: Not YouTube, first promo of Silambarasan and Vetrimaaran’s film to be attached with Coolie in theaters?

Silambarasan TR and director Vetrimaaran recently made headlines as they were reported to have joined hands for the first time. While rumors circulated that the film might be halted, it appears that the actor and director will likely continue their shoot in September 2025.

STR49: STR and Vetrimaaran’s movie to go on floors from September?

According to a report by DT Next, Silambarasan TR is set to continue the shoot of STR49 from mid-September 2025. While there have been several rumors of the film being dropped due to financial constraints, the makers are expected to release a promo soon.

As per the same report, the official announcement will be released by the middle of August 2025. Moreover, the promo is expected to hit the big screens first before making its way to YouTube, likely with Rajinikanth starrer Coolie. However, a confirmation is pending.

Is STR49 a sequel to Dhanush starrer Vada Chennai?

Earlier, there were speculations that STR49 would be a sequel to Dhanush starrer Vada Chennai. However, director Vetrimaaran dismissed the reports.

Highlighting that the copyright for Vada Chennai lies with Dhanush, the director confirmed the Simbu flick would take place within the same universe.

The Asuran helmer said, “STR49 is set in the world of Vadachannai, but it's not Vada Chennai 2. Dhanush is the copyright holder of the Vada Chennai film. I'm making a film with Silambarasan TR in the Vada Chennai world. Dhanush didn't even ask for a single rupee and said that he would give NOC. But many negative speculations are going on with us.”

Silambarasan TR’s work front

Silambarasan TR, aka STR, was last seen in the Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The gangster actioner featured the story of Rangaraya Sakthivel, an ageing crime lord who is betrayed by his adoptive son, leading him on a vengeful path of destruction and redemption.

With Haasan and Simbu in lead roles, the film had Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and many more in key roles. The movie was met with negative reviews upon release and struggled to find success at the box office.

Thug Life is currently available for streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

