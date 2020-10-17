EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani opens up on dancing barefoot in burning desert sand for Laxmmi Bomb’s Burj Khalifa

As the audience is gearing up for the release of the Burj Khalifa song from Laxmmi Bomb, Kiara Advani has shared details about the shooting of the track.

Kiara Advani has been the apple of everyone’s eyes post the stupendous success of Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. And now the actress is all set to win hearts once again with her upcoming movie Laxmmi Bomb opposite . In fact, this Raghava Lawrence directorial has been the talk of the town ever since the makers have unveiled an interesting trailer. While the audience is eagerly waiting for this horror comedy, adding on to their excitement, the team is all set to unveil the first song of Laxmmi Bomb.

Titled as Burj Khalifa, the song has been shot on Akshay and Kiara. In fact, the teaser of Burj Khalifa has been grabbing the eyeballs as Kiara has been flaunting her glamorous avatar. But did you know, the Kabir Singh actress has danced barefoot in Dubai dessert for the song? Yes! You read it right. Talking about the same, Kiara stated, “Shooting for Burj Khalifa was amongst the most enjoyable schedules of the film. Along with the fancy outfits came fancier locations, if we thought wearing chiffon sarees in the snow was difficult here comes dancing bare feet on the burning desert sands in the scorching sun. You know you’re an actress in a commercial movie when you’ve done either one.”

To note, Laxmmi Bomb will mark Kiara’s second collaboration with Akshay after 2019 release Good Newwz. For the uninitiated, this Akshay starrer happens to be the remake of 2011 Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana and featured Raghava Lawrence in the lead.

