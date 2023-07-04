EXCLUSIVE: Lust Stories 3 on the cards, directors yet to be finalized; Read Deets

After releasing Lust Stories in 2018, Ronnie Screwvala, Ashi Dua Sara and Netflix unveiled its part 2 recently with directors Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Ravindernath Sharma at the helm. The four shorts were headlined by Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Tillotama Shome, and Amruta Subhash. Pinkvilla now has an interesting update on this much loved franchise. We have heard that after the encouraging response to Lust Stories 2, the makers have already set the ball rolling for the third part in the installment.

“After receiving a good response for Lust Stories 2, makers Ronnie Screwvala, Ashi Dua Sara and Netflix are encouraged to take the franchise forward, and have full intentions to begin work on the third part soon. The initial discussions have begun, however, it is yet not certain if the same four directors from part 2 will come back for the third part or will they rope in a new set of directors for Lust Stories 3. Though, the third part is definitely on the cards, and the scripting, casting and other pre-production formalities will begin once all the directors are locked,” informs a source in the know.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia

Meanwhile, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, director Sujoy Ghosh had opened up on how he cast Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia for his portion of Lust Stories 2. “It just happened. I was working with Vijay on another film earlier and then Tamannaah came in, and they both wanted to work together, and it just happened. Then I gave them the script, both of them liked it. Tamannaah had some questions, Vijay answered those questions and game on,” Sujoy Ghosh had said.

We reached out to Netflix for a confirmation, however, they didn’t respond.

