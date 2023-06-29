Lust Stories 2 Review: Kajol, Kumud, Tamannaah, Vijay’s portions go beyond the central theme, risk pays off

Five years after the release of Lust Stories helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar, producers Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua Sara have now unveiled the second installment of the franchise. Lust Stories 2 directed by Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Ravindernath Sharma is an anthology that revolves around the subjects of love, lust and desire. Here’s what I thought about the four short stories in part 2 of this Netflix backed show.

Plot

Lust Stories 2 begins with Balki’s approx 25 minutes long film headlined by Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi and Neena Gupta, where the latter advocates the need for sexual compatibility for a successful marriage. This is followed by Konkona’s short featuring Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash. Set in the Maximum City, this one largely focuses on desire, fantasy, and what one does to fulfill it. The third movie in the anthology is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, who has beautifully marinated thriller with the theme of lust, with an unfaithful character at the helm of it. Amit’s a-little-more-than-30 minutes portion of Lust Stories 2 stars Kajol and Kumud Mishra. It narrates the story of Devyani Singh, her destiny and why the latter despite all the efforts is still the ultimate truth. What’s in your destiny will happen.

What’s Hot?

The biggest strength of Lust Stories 2 is the variety of genres that it explores in the approx 2 hour 5 minutes run time. While Balki has treated the subject with humor, Konkona is exploring the dark side of it in her Tillotama and Amruta led film. Sujoy doesn’t disappoint his fans who would expect thriller in his portion of the film, while Amit combines that with suspense and intense emotions that really leaves you shocked by the end of it. The anthology truly climaxes with a cinematic orgasm, and much of the credit for that goes to Amit and Sujoy’s sections of the movie.

What I appreciate in the last two shorts is the use of lust as the core ingredient but not just sticking to it, and elevating the narrative by combining this central theme with other aspects like loyalty, passion, aspiration, greed and treachery. Furthermore, the background music across the four shorts lend able support to the stories, while the setting in Amit and Sujoy’s films were the hero ingredients. Much credit for that should go to the DOPs and production designers. The run time is apt too, and at no point does any of the films seem stretched or pompous.

What’s Not?

While Sujoy and Amit’s films go beyond the theme of lust, Balki and Konkona’s shorts seem limited in imagination. They are more anecdotal than stories. For instance, I was hoping that Balki’s directorial in Lust Stories 2 would go a little beyond the theme of ‘sexual compatibility in marriage’ but it stays restricted to that throughout. Ditto for Konkona’s story. Besides being anecdotal, I couldn’t connect to the climax too as it seemed was drafted just for effect and reaction. When that clearly comes across is when it doesn’t work. Even the addition of Mrunal Thakur’s english lines while conversing with her onscreen grandmother (Neena Gupta) seemed forced. Maybe the intention was to showcase a modern family, but for some reason it doesn’t come through and seems largely awkward.

Performances

Every actor has played their to the T. Neena Gupta is the star of Balki’s portion of Lust Stories 2, and pulls off her character with grace. Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur deliver a pleasant performance, while Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash get into the skin of the character. Amruta in particular really shines in her part. I wonder why no one cast Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma together earlier, as they not only make a good onscreen pair but they also emote their individual parts so well. Lastly, both Kajol and Kumud Mishra ace their performance in the anthology. Look out for an array of emotions that Kajol portrays by the end of the film, and how it shifts with every change in the scenario. It says so much about her acting prowess.

Final Verdict

Despite a few lackluster portions, overall Lost Stories 2 is entertaining and engaging.

ALSO READ: Gadar 2: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel recreate magic of 22-year-old romantic song 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava'