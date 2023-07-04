EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani in talks for a biopic, Deets Inside

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are one of the most loved and celebrated actor-director duo, having earlier collaborated on blockbuster films like 3 Idiots and PK. Their last joint collaboration was unveiled in 2014, and ever since then fans have been eagerly waiting to see them work together again. Pinkvilla has an interesting update on that front. We have heard that Hirani recently narrated a concept to Aamir Khan, and here’s what happened in the meeting.

“It’s a known fact that Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are extremely fond of each other, and have been wanting to collaborate again for a while. They have even discussed many concepts in the past, and it seems they have finally found a subject that both of them like equally. It’s a biopic, and when Aamir heard the idea he instantly got excited. Having said that, Raju sir is presently busy with Dunki and will start working on the final script and other pre-production formalities after the release of his film with Shah Rukh Khan. Even though the discussion at present is at a nascent stage, it seems promising,” informs a source close to the development.

Dunki

If all goes as planned then Aamir Khan and Hirani might take the film on the floors next year, which will interestingly be a decade after their last release - PK, which was unveiled in 2014. Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani is presently gearing up for the release of Dunki, which is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The filmmaker had officially announced the movie in April 2022. “@iamsrk, Aakhir humne ek saath movie banane ka decision le hi liya. Extremely thrilled to announce #Dunki, coming to you next Christmas! Release in cinemas on 22.12.23,” Rajkumar Hirani had written on Instagram.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor spotted enjoying movie date night with rumored beau Rahul Mody