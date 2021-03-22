EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee on his Bhonsle Win: I can’t tell you how happy I am, this is my third National Award

Manoj Bajpayee won the National Award in the Best Actor category for filmmaker Devashish Makhija’s Bhonsle

The 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday, and Manoj Bajpayee received the prestigious award in the Best Actor category for filmmaker Devashish Makhija’s highly acclaimed movie, Bhonsle. Besides acting in Bhonsle, Bajpayee had even produced the film. He shared the award with actor Dhanush, who won for his 2019 Tamil period-action film, Asuran. When Pinkvilla contacted the actor he said, “I am feeling great. I can’t tell you how happy I am, this is my third National Award.”

He further added, “So many times I felt a little sad when deserving ones didn’t get in the past, but getting it for Bhonsle - I am feeling ecstatic. It’s a small film that needed so many producers and so many people to put their belief into. It has won awards at several film festivals, and now with the National Award it has completed its journey. I really give this award to Devashish Makhija, and to all my producers. It is because of those guys’ efforts, and Devashish Makhija’s belief in it that we have come this far.”

The actor had recently tested positive for Covid-19 and is now recovering. Besides Manoj, bagged a National Award in the Best Actress category. She won for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. Meanwhile, the Sushant Singh Rajput and starrer Chhichhore won Best Hindi film. It was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Vijay Sethupathi won Best Supporting Actor and Pallavi Joshi bagged the Best Supporting Actress Awards.

