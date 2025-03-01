EXCLUSIVE: Mika Singh calls out Bipasha Basu for 10 crore loss; says karma has caught up with her and Karan Singh Grover: ‘Dono chahite ghar baithe hain’

Mika Singh has made a shocking revelation about his past experience working with Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on his project Dangerous. The singer-producer opened up about the massive losses he suffered due to it and expressed his disappointment with the couple’s unprofessionalism implying that their actions in the past have led to their current career situation.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mika Singh revealed that he had invested a significant amount in the project, initially budgeting around rupees 4 crores. However, the final costs shot up to Rs 14-15 crores. He shared that the movie was shot in London with a team of 50 people, but things took a drastic turn when Bipasha Basu came on board and started creating unnecessary hurdles.

Mika recalled producing Dangerous. Initially, he had planned to make it with Karan Singh Grover and a low-budget actress, as it would fit within the budget. His primary focus was his music, and he wanted his compositions to reach the audience through it.

Bipasha allegedly caused multiple delays and issues on set. Mika claimed that despite the script requiring certain scenes, her laid-back behavior led to further complications. He also expressed that karma has now caught up with Bipasha and Karan, who are currently not getting much work. The singer said, "Dono mere chahite ghar pe baithe hain. Agar aap ek insaan ko dukhi karoge, bhagwan bhi dekhte hain.”

Mika further added, “It was a husband-wife film, so obviously, there would be a kissing scene. The director and writer had already planned it, but Bipasha refused at the last minute.” Singh also mentioned that the payments were made on time. Despite that, there were unnecessary delays. The challenges did not end with the shoot, as Mika faced issues in the dubbing process. He expressed by saying, “Dubbing ke time itna dukhi kara bipasha ne, Bipasha ka gala kharab hai-Karan ka gala kharab hai.” He revealed that despite facing such difficulties, the musician managed to complete it, only to suffer heavy losses.

Despite the setbacks, Mika maintained that he remains dedicated to his work and takes pride in his professionalism.