EXCLUSIVE: Mika Singh calls Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding 'blessing'; says, 'Agar ek shaadi se ek lakh logon ka ghar...'

The Ambani wedding has been the talk of the town, with social media buzzing about its grand scale, A-list guests, and jaw-dropping celebrations. While some have questioned the extravagance, Mika Singh has an entirely different take. The singer, who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities, was all praise for the family. Mika lauded the Ambani wedding, saying it offered employment to many.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mika Singh shared why he believes such mega events are a blessing for thousands. “Log kehte hai itna paisa uda diya (People say so much is wasted),” he said, adding that people don't realize how many lives this wedding supported—from caterers to decorators, musicians, security staff, and airlines, everyone benefitted. Even his band was busy, and so many other artists got a chance to perform.

Watch the interview below:

Highlighting the larger impact, Mika pointed out that if 2,000 guests attended, imagine the workforce needed for hospitality chefs, servers, cleaners, and event planners. Their entire households were earning because of this wedding! Businesses, from local vendors to luxury brands, saw massive gains.

The singer strongly dismissed the notion that the money was wasted. “Agar ek shaadi se ek lakh logon ka ghar chal raha hai, toh yeh toh blessing hai! (If one wedding helps a lakh people earn their livelihood, isn’t that a blessing?) Mika saluted the Ambani family for hosting something so grand that it uplifted an entire ecosystem of workers and businesses. And before anyone assumes he’s just praising the family for the sake of it, Mika clarified, “Chamchagiri nahi kar raha hu (I am not spooning anybody)”.

