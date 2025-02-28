EXCLUSIVE: Mika Singh recalls gifting Shah Rukh Khan a diamond ring worth Rs 50 lakhs during their first meet; reveals UNKNOWN SECRETS from Hrithik Roshan’s birthday bash

Shah Rukh Khan’s greatness is best known to the world. He is a gem of Bollywood who shares a lovely bond with almost everyone in the industry. Ace singer Mika Singh was in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla recently. While talking to us, Mika reminisced his first meeting with the King of Romance and gifting him a diamond ring worth Rs 50 lakhs. Singh also recalled the fun he had with Ranveer Singh, SRK and Gauri Khan at Hrithik Roshan’s birthday bash. Read on!

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mika Singh went back in time to the moment when he met Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. Calling SRK “one of the best actors and best gentleman”, the Mauja Hi Mauja singer stated that when he met the Jawan actor, he gifted his Rs 50 lakhs worth diamond ring to the superstar.

Singh revealed, “Ye maine Bachchan saab (Amitabh Bachchan) ko bhi di hai pyaar se, Gurdas Maan ko di hai aur sabse pehle Shah Rukh Khan ko di hai. Mujhey tha ki zindagi me maine in 3 logon ke liye kuch karna hai. (I have gifted this ring to Amitabh Bachchan, Gurdas Maan, and before anyone else, gave to Shah Rukh. I wanted to do something for these 3 people.)”

The Pathaan actor very humbly took Mika’s ring, but the next morning, he called the singer and requested him to take the gift back as it was too expensive. Since then, the two celebs have known each other. During the chat, Mika also revealed that SRK kept his car for three months, which he took home from the sets of a film.

As he spoke about SRK, the Sawan Main Lag Gayi Aag singer recalled attending the star-studded birthday bash of Hrithik Roshan. Revealing more secrets from the fun night, the singer stated that at around 5 am when they were leaving the party, SRK insisted all of them travel in the same car. For this, they used Mika’s car which was driven by Shah Rukh himself. In the vehicle, Mika was accompanied by Gauri Khan and Hrithik Roshan with Ranveer Singh sitting in the car’s trunk. Mika was quick to state that since SRK touched his vehicle, he has carefully kept it.

