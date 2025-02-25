EXCLUSIVE: Mismatched star Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal’s wedding ceremonies to be performed by female pandit

Mismatched star Prajakta Koli is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal, on February 25, 2025. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the wedding ceremonies will be performed by a female pandit, honoring Koli's wish. The actress will exchange vows at the beautiful Oleander Farms in Karjat, a serene and picturesque location surrounded by nature.

Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that the couple would wear customized Anita Dongre ensembles for their big day. Bride-to-be Prajakta Koli also wore her mother's wedding saree and jewelry for one of the functions. The guest list includes Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan, Badshah, and Raftaar.

Prajakta Koli dazzled her Instagram followers today with mesmerizing glimpses from her sangeet ceremony, offering a true visual delight. Embracing the essence of a traditional Marathi bride, she looked radiant in a classic saree, accessorized with a choker necklace, a Marathi nath (nose ring), bangles, a chandrakor bindi, and hair adorned with gajra. Her fiancé, Vrishank Khanal, perfectly complemented her elegant look, exuding charm in a sleek black outfit.

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal got engaged in 2023. Speaking to Pinkvilla about their wedding plans, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress confirmed that it was definitely happening, emphasizing that engagement naturally leads to marriage.

She also shared insights into the proposal, revealing that Vrishank had managed to keep it a complete surprise until the moment he asked the big question. She mentioned that he had chosen the ring himself, though she never inquired about its origin, adding that she loved it and usually kept it in the car.

Reflecting on how their relationship began, Prajakta recalled that Vrishank had initially reached out to a mutual friend to get her BBM PIN, which led to their first conversations.

She noted that she hadn't even seen him before they met at a common friend's home during Ganpati Puja, after which he eventually asked her out.

Prajakta Koli is one of the most prominent and accomplished influencers today. She started her career as a radio intern before stepping into content creation with her YouTube channel, MostlySane. As her popularity soared on the platform, she transitioned into acting, initially featuring in TVF videos.

Her big break came with Jugjugg Jeeyo, a film produced by Dharma Productions. More recently, she starred in the third season of Netflix's Mismatched alongside Rohit Saraf.