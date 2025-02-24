EXCLUSIVE: Prajakta Koli to don mom's wedding saree, jewelry, guest list, and more; all about Mismatched star's marriage with beau Vrishank Khanal

Actor and YouTuber Prajakta Koli is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, lawyer Vrishank Khanal, on February 25. The couple recently delighted fans by sharing dreamy, love-filled pictures from their mehendi ceremony, and social media can’t stop gushing over their cuteness.

Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the couple will wear customized Anita Dongre ensembles for their big day. The bride-to-be will be wearing her mother’s wedding saree and jewelry for one of the functions. The guest list includes Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan, Badshah, and Raftaar.

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal’s wedding took place at the beautiful Oleander Farms in Karjat, a serene and picturesque location nestled amidst nature. The Mismatched star recently shared some stunning pictures from one of the wedding functions.

See here:

Koli is seen wearing a stunning green lehenga choli adorned with intricate designs, while Vrishank looks dashing in a tan-colored sherwani. The duo can be seen playfully posing for the pictures, capturing their joyful moments together. Prajakta and Vrishank got engaged in 2023. When asked about their wedding plans, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress told Pinkvilla, "I got engaged, so obviously, it is happening."

She also shared details about the proposal, revealing that Vrishank had successfully kept it a surprise until the moment he popped the big question. “Vrishank got the ring. I never asked him where he got it from, but I love it. It’s in the car, but I like it,” she said.

Recalling how they first connected, she added, “He approached a friend and asked for my BBM PIN, and that’s how we started talking. I hadn’t even seen him when we went to our common friend’s place for Ganpati Puja. Then he asked me out."

Prajakta Koli is among the most successful and well-known influencers today. Her journey began as a radio intern before she ventured into content creation by launching her YouTube channel, Mostly Sane. Gaining significant popularity on the platform, she gradually moved into acting, starting with appearances in TVF videos.

Her major breakthrough came with Jugjugg Jeeyo, backed by Dharma Productions. Most recently, she appeared in the third season of Netflix’s Mismatched, alongside Rohit Saraf.