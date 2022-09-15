EXCLUSIVE: Mouni Roy spills beans on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s off-screen chemistry: ‘They both are..’

Brahmastra actress and popular Television personality Mouni Roy is currently basking in the success of Brahmastra. While many critics have applauded her role in the film, many of them are eager to know about how she felt while she was shooting in this mega-blockbuster. Rising like a phoenix from the television industry to making a mark in Bollywood, Mouni Roy has done it all. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she talked about how she felt working with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. This is what she said.

Mouni Roy, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla on Wednesday, said that she is the biggest fan of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the film. Upon being questioned about how she felt while working with the celebrity couple, she said, “I am the biggest Ranbir-Alia fan. So, it was an opportunity for me to work in the film. It was an absolute pleasure to be a part of it. It was so much fun working with the two of them. I never imagined being a part of this film.”