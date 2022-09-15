EXCLUSIVE: Mouni Roy spills beans on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s off-screen chemistry: ‘They both are..’
Mouni Roy has something to say about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's chemistry.
Brahmastra actress and popular Television personality Mouni Roy is currently basking in the success of Brahmastra. While many critics have applauded her role in the film, many of them are eager to know about how she felt while she was shooting in this mega-blockbuster. Rising like a phoenix from the television industry to making a mark in Bollywood, Mouni Roy has done it all. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she talked about how she felt working with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. This is what she said.
Mouni Roy, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla on Wednesday, said that she is the biggest fan of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the film. Upon being questioned about how she felt while working with the celebrity couple, she said, “I am the biggest Ranbir-Alia fan. So, it was an opportunity for me to work in the film. It was an absolute pleasure to be a part of it. It was so much fun working with the two of them. I never imagined being a part of this film.”
Roy further highlighted that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are humble and kind in real life as well. “I genuinely think that both of them are fire on screen. They are humble and kind human beings on set. They are so humble that they wouldn’t leave the set without making sure everything is in place. They would be present for all the rehearsals and all the lighting work. So, when I see them like that to the kind of work that they have done in the film, I feel that they are magical,” Mouni Roy added.
Upon being asked whether she got a chance to witness Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s off-screen chemistry and whether it is different from that presented on-screen, Mouni quickly replied, “They both are magical both on screen as well as off-screen.”
About Brahmastra
Despite of the problems posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles has managed to increase the footfall in theatres and the film has earned crores of rupees at the box office. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film hit the theatres on September 9 starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan, and Mouni Roy in key roles as well.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Mouni Roy on how she landed a role in Brahmastra: 'Good things take time, so did this opportunity'