EXCLUSIVE: Naga Chaitanya says Varun Dhawan will be best for Tadakha’s Hindi remake: He is a complete package

In a recent exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked Naga Chaitanya about which actor he thinks would be able to play his role in the Hindi remake of Tadakha, if it's ever made, here’s what the Laal Singh Chaddha actor had to say. “Varun Dhawan because he is great in action. He dances really well, acts really well. I mean he is a complete package, and Tadakha is an out and out commercial entertainer,” states Chaitanya.

Director Kishore Kumar Pardasani’s Tadakha is an action film, which had released in 2013. It had received positive reviews, and was headlined by Naga Chaitanya, Sunil, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Andrea Jeremiah. Meanwhile, Chaitanya was recently seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It’s the official Hindi adaptation of the Tom Hanks starrer comedy-drama, Forrest Gump.

Reportedly, Vijay Sethupathi was earlier supposed to play Chaitanya’s part in the film. Recently, Chaitanya opened up to Pinkvilla about stepping in for Sethupathi in Laal Singh Chaddha. “I was only told that there were some date problems, and that’s why the project didn’t work out with Vijay sir. But yea, that was never really the concern because from the time I came in, the character was designed completely around the sensibilities of where I come from,” the actor had shared.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has an interesting line-up of films ahead. He recently wrapped up shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya, and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s Citadel in the pipeline.

