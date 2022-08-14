EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli’s Pippa to release on Dec 2; Teaser out on I-Day

Director Raja Menon’s Pippa starring Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli is one of the most awaited films of the year. In April 2022, Ishaan officially announced the wrap of the film on Instagram. Sharing a few stills from the movie, the actor wrote, “Filled with gratitude for the experience of this film. It’s been a dream to work with a team as excellent as this one. Humbled and brimming with love. This is your Captain Balram Singh Mehta signing off from #Pippa. See you in the cinemas soon.”

Pinkvilla now has an exciting update on this Ronnie Screwvala production. We have learnt that the makers are unveiling the film’s teaser tomorrow, which is August 15, Independence Day. “The teaser will be released in the first half tomorrow. Besides that, the makers are also announcing Pippa’s release date. The film will have a theatrical release on December 2, 2022. It’s presently in the post-production stage,” informs a source close to the development.

Mrunal completed shooting for the film in October last year. “Playing Radha in #Pippa has been an experience that can’t be described in a few adjectives. I’ve only learnt & grown as an actor. While my part in this beautiful piece of art has been done, this spectacular project still continues & when it’s ready we can’t wait for you to witness it. Thank you Team Pippa,” mentioned Mrunal, who is presently garnering a lot of praise for her performance in Hanu Raghavapudi’s Sita Ramam with Dulquer Salmaan.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had recently reported that Ishaan will play a pivotal role in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

