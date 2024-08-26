EXCLUSIVE: Nani shares how Amitabh Bachchan and his film Agneepath inspired him to want to be a director

Nani, referred to as Natural Star Nani by his admires, is all set for the release of his upcoming film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (Surya's Saturday in Hindi). Like most of his recent films, Nani is making a genuine effort to make his films reach the Hindi diaspora. He graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive Masterclass ahead of the release of his ambitious action-drama, where he candidly spoke about his upcoming film, and his passion for movies in general.

Nani Says That Amitabh Bachchan's Agneepath Is What Inspired Him To Want To Be A Director

In the Masterclass hosted by Himesh Mankad, Nani was asked to share his story on why he initially wanted to be a director in films and what inspired him to want to be one. To this the Hi Nanna actor said, "Different directors inspired me in different times. Obviously, my biggest inspiration is (Amitabh) Bachchan sir. Agneepath was my big reason of why I wanted to direct a film. I heard the film didn't do well when it released but I think it redefined heroism. Like how an actor you know can play his role and how the general formula can be twisted to something else to make an absolute compelling story."

Nani Describes The First Scene Of The Film He Wanted To Direct

Nani also opened up about the first scene in the film he wanted to direct and what connection it has with Agneepath. He said, "Even in the first script I have written as an assistant director, which I wanted to make, in the opening titles, there is a sequence that happens outside a tea shop and there is a TV inside and in the TV, the Agneepath scene will be happening. 'Yahan pe jungle ka kaanoon chalta hai, maalum hai. Choohe ko saanp kha jaati hai, saap ko..' (Here, the jungle's rules are obeyed, you know. A snake eats a rat, and the snake..), something. That's a long monologue. The voice keeps fading out as the title keeps rolling, but in Amitabh Bachchan's voice. I wanted to start my career like this as a director. So there is a lot of influence."

Watch The Pinkvilla Masterclass Featuring Nani

Nani Is All Praises For His Inspiration - Amitabh Bachchan

Nani couldn't stop praising Amitabh Bachchan in the conversation. He kept raving about Amitabh Bachchan as a true fanboy as he said, "The kind of composure and performance Bachchan sir delivered every single time; You see it could be an average film or a bad film or a blockbuster film, but you know that this man added so much value to it. It's not like he is doing any floor movements or dances or he is jumping off the buildings. He is just sitting and saying one word that hits your heart. And that's the power of cinema and acting."

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Releases In Theatres On 29th August, 2024

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (Surya's Saturday in Hindi) is all set to release in theatres on 29th August. The advance bookings for the movie are good and the opening shall be pretty strong too. How excited are you to watch Nani's new movie? Let us know. Also while you wait for the release of the film, watch the full Masterclass featuring Nani on Pinkvilla's official YouTube channel.

