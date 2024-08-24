PICS: Nani and family visit Tirumala to seek blessings from Lord Venkateshwara ahead of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s release; Priyanka Arul Mohan also joins

With less than 5 days to go before the release of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, the excitement is at an all-time high for film lovers. The film marks the second collaboration between actor Nani and director Vivek Athreya, after Ante Sundaraniki.

Before judgment day on August 29th, Nani and his family visited the Tirumala Tirupathi temple in Andhra Pradesh to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateshwara. Nani visited the temple along with his wife, Anjana Yelavarthy and his son, Arjun. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s lead actress, Priyanka Arul Mohan, also joined their temple visit.

Check out Nani’s recent visit to Tirumala before Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s release:

Owing to the actor’s stardom, fans watched in awe as Nani entered the temple to pay his offerings to the god. A swarm of well-wishers gathered around the Natural Star, eager to be captured in the same frame.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is an upcoming Telugu-language action drama starring Nani, SJ Suryah, and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead roles. The film has been written and directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by D.V.V. Danayya under the D.V.V. Entertainments banner.

Apart from Vivek, Nani will also be reuniting with Priyanka after Vikram Kumar’s Gang Leader.

The film’s music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy, with the cinematography and editing handled by Murali G. and Karthika Srinivas, respectively. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram will hit theaters on August 29, 2024.

In many interviews, Nani and SJ Suryah have mentioned that Saripodhaa Sanivaaram will follow what is known as the ‘Baasha’ template, referring to Rajinikanth’s iconic film. The hero in the movie will be an ordinary man who becomes extraordinary when presented with certain situations.

As the title suggests, Nani seemingly gets special powers on Saturday. The film has also been aptly titled Surya’s Saturday in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam to avoid confusion.

