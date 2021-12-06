EXCLUSIVE: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi set to attend Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding week has officially kickstarted with prep in Rajasthan's Barwara underway in full swing. Katrina was snapped for a pre-wedding ritual at Vicky Kaushal's home on Sunday night. The couple's three-day wedding affair will see around 120 guests arriving in Rajasthan. Pinkvilla can now confirm that Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have also been invited.

A little birdie tells us that Neha and Angad will be attending the wedding and will be there by the couple's side during their most cherished moments. Pinkvilla had earlier revealed that Shashank Khaitan as a confirmed guest for the wedding. From Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar, Kabir Khan and several other film personalities will be attending the wedding.

Top notch security has also been put in place for Vicky and Katrina's guests. Rajendra Kishan, the district collector (DC) of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, said that the organisers have been asked to strictly follow all the protocols. Also, those who are not vaccinated, will not be allowed without RT-PCR test. The collector had also conducted a meeting regarding the security of the wedding last week.

