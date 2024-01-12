EXCLUSIVE: Neha Dhupia returns with No Filter Neha season 6; Ananya Panday-Tiger Shroff likely to appear

Over the years, actress Neha Dhupia has consistently delighted her audience with the podcast series No Filter Neha, showcasing her talent for conducting intriguing and unfiltered conversations with Bollywood celebrities. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Neha is gearing up for the next installment of the talk show, No Filter Neha season 6. This upcoming season promises to be even more special, with the introduction of a video format. It has also been revealed that Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday are in talks to feature in the upcoming season.

Pinkvilla presents to you exciting updates about the return of Neha Dhupia’s show, No Filter Neha Season 6. Exclusive information reveals that Neha is in discussions with JioTV to revive another season of her popular show after a hiatus of three years.

Notably, the previous five seasons were podcasts on JioSaavn with an audio-first approach, but the upcoming installment will take on a video-first format. Sources close to the show disclose that preparations are underway, and this year's show will be streamed on JioTV and JioTV+.

Reportedly, Neha has already initiated discussions with some of the biggest celebrities in the entertainment world to join the show. There's a likelihood that actors such as Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday will make appearances, with recordings potentially scheduled for the upcoming week.

More about past guests of Neha Dhupia’s show No Filter Neha

Neha Dhupia's No Filter Neha has been a platform where popular celebrities have shared revelations about their personal and professional lives, and many interesting stories. The last season, in particular, featured engaging conversations with stars such as Saif Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Neena Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Shilpa Shetty, and more.

Throughout its previous seasons, the show has boasted a star-studded lineup, including guests like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anurag Kashyap, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, Vicky Kaushal, Zoya Akhtar, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and even Neha’s actor-husband Angad Bedi.

