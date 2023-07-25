EXCLUSIVE: Nitesh Tiwari on Bawaal controversy: 'Some called Dangal patriarchal, Chhichhore insensitive'

Bawaal, the highly anticipated romantic drama which is helmed by famous filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, was released on Amazon Prime Video recently. The movie, which revolves around the troubled marriage of a young couple in the backdrop of World War II, stars popular Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. However, Bawaal has been subjected to controversy after its release, owing to a scene in the film in which Varun and Janhvi's characters are seen discussing the Auschwitz camp.

Nitesh Tiwari opens up about handling criticisms

In the recently aired Exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, director Nitesh Tiwari opened up about the criticisms received by Bawaal, and revealed how he handles it. The talented director also recalled facing similar situations after the releases of his highly acclaimed films Dangal and Chhichhore, in the chat. "It's always very nice to talk about appreciation. Who doesn't want to? But I take it in my stride," stated the filmmaker.

"You need to understand that it's something that's a part and parcel of our job. Every time you have a creative expression, there will be divided points of view on it, no matter what you create. I, personally, secretly wish that criticisms would be constructive. I believe in doing that. Arguments, if they are civilized, can be very constructive," explained Nitesh Tiwari. "You can question the creative process, you can question the creators, but please do not question the intent. The moment you start questioning the intent, it becomes hurtful," said the director. "I've faced criticisms on all my movies. Even Dangal - some people called it patriarchal, and Chhichore - some people called it insensitive," recalled Nitesh Tiwari.

Nitesh Tiwari addresses the Bawaal controversy

In his interview with Pinkvilla, the director also extensively spoke about the recent controversy surrounding the Auschwitz sequence in Bawaal. “We’ve made Bawaal with a lot of love, a lot of care, and a lot of good intentions. And predominantly, it’s been understood the way I wanted people to understand it. And that’s been quite overwhelming. However, I’m a bit disappointed with the way some people have comprehended it. That was never the intention. It would never be my intention to be insensitive in any which way. It was a context," explained the filmmaker.

The director explains the Auschwitz sequence in Bawaal

Nitesh Tiwari also explained his intention behind including the Auschwitz sequence in Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's film, which serves as a major point in the character development of protagonist Ajju. "Now let me tell you what happens in Auschwitz. Don’t we see Ajju and Nisha getting completely troubled and moved by what they see in Auschwitz? They do," reminded the director.

"They see the prisoners, people and how they were stacked, exterminated, and every physical torture people went through. Are they being insensitive about it? No. They are moved to tears when they are seeing the wall of death and photo gallery. Now, that was the physical aspect of Auschwitz, then there is an emotional aspect: the survivor telling his own story. When he talks about Auschwitz, he’s talking about his own personal experience. He is not generalizing everything which happened," he concluded..

