EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan got best compliment for Bawaal from Badlapur maker; Here’s what Sriram Raghavan said

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial, Bawaal. The film released directly on digital last weekend and has been in public discussion ever since. The actors and director trio graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of theirs where they talked in length about their film, the feedback that they got, how people in today's time create a fake image for themselves and a lot more.

Varun Dhawan Shared What Compliment He Got From Director Sriram Raghavan For Bawaal

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were asked about the best compliments that they received for Bawaal. Varun Dhawan instantly said, "When Sriram (Raghavan) sir saw the film, he said, 'Maza aa gaya yaar, Maza aa gaya. I am loving what you've done in this film, bro. And it's good to see that you still have the (balls) and in pairs (jokingly)."

Janhvi Kapoor Talked About How She Was Moved By A Compliment That She Got By A Girl Who Recently Had An Epileptic Episode

Janhvi Kapoor shared how she was moved by a compliment that she got from a girl who had an epileptic episode recently. She shared, "It was at one of the screenings that we had for the students of IIT I think. There was one girl in the audience who said that she had had an epileptic episode recently. And as she was talking about the same, she started crying and I distinctly remember her saying that she felt stronger after watching Nisha's journey and how her parents have supported her and how she was very moved by the film, the character and what everyone is trying to say. And to see your work affect someone and help them overcome a dark moment in their lives, it's beyond anything. I know we speak so much about commercial gains and good movies and bad movies but we all mean when we say that if the intention behind telling a story is clean, then you have a slight window to touch people's lives which I think we have with our intention of the film, and to see someone verbalise it meant more than anything."

When And Where To Watch Bawaal

Bawaal is now streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. You can watch the film on the streaming platform if you have an active subscription.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Nitesh Tiwari on why he opted for World War 2 and not Indian history for Bawaal, 'We planned but..'