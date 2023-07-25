Top highest grossing Indian films overseas: Pathaan, RRR, KGF Russia and Japan update

There have been some Indian releases in markets like Japan, Russia, etc. in the last couple of weeks, which needed an update. Besides, a post on highest grossing Indian films overseas was long due, the same is done today.

RRR: Since the last update in May, when RRR had completed 200 days run and crossed JPY 2 billion gross mark in Japan, it has continued to run, now in its 40th week. The collections in Japan have reached JPY 2.25 billion ($16.65 million / Rs. 136.70 crores). The film's total overseas collection stands at $45 million, making it the 8th highest-grossing Indian film internationally. Worldwide, it has earned Rs. 1252 crores. The film will see an expansion this week, with the release of a Japanese dubbed version. The one-year run seems like a definite at this point, which would have been unfathomable a year ago.

Pathaan: After its original release back in January, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer was released in Bangladesh in May and a Russian dubbed version in Russia last week. There was a whole article done on the historic Bangladesh release, which you can read here. In short, the film grossed $225,000 in the country with more than 1 lakh tickets sold, outselling Avatar 2.



In Russia, the Russian dubbed version of Pathaan has grossed $52,000 to date, which isn’t a lot but counts. The total overseas collections have now reached $49.20 million (Rs. 403 crores). The total worldwide gross is Rs. 1041 crores. There is a Japan release planned in September.

Rangasthalam: The 2018 Telugu film starring Ram Charan got released in Japan last week, in the wake of RRR popularity. The film, in limited release, has done quite well, with JPY 20.85 million ($140K), not bad for a five-year-old film.

KGF: Both KGF films were released in Japan last week. Both films have grossed JPY 10 million ($70K) each. KGF 2 is the fourteenth highest-grossing Indian film internationally.

The highest-grossing Indian films at the overseas box office are as follows:

Dangal - $215.35 million Secret Superstar - $118.70 million Bajrangi Bhaijaan - $70.80 million Baahubali: The Conclusion - $61.50 million Pathaan - $49.25 million PK - $46.80 million Andhadhun - $46.80 million RRR - $45.00 million Hindi Medium - $33.80 million Dhoom 3 - $31.30 million Sultan - $29.20 million Padmaavat - $28.70 million Dilwale - $28.40 million KGF: Chapter 2 - $27.50 million 3 Idiots - $25.80 million

Note: China numbers for the films in the list above are “pure gross” excluding ticket booking charges which are added to the gross there.

