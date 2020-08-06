EXCLUSIVE: No pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput hanging, how can we believe suicide theory, asks Shekhar Suman

The veteran actor who has been campaigning for #JusticeForSushant since the very beginning, raised some pertinent questions while pointing out several inconsistencies in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case; watch exclusive video inside.

Post Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death on the 14th of June this year, veteran actor Shekhar Suman started a campaign aimed at getting #JusticeForSushant. He had been constantly arguing that the death is a clear case of murder being passed off as a suicide. Now, in an exclusive conversation with us, Shekhar Suman has raised some pertinent questions on the entire probe that has happened. Here's what he had to say:

1. Why were there no photos of Sushant hanging?

"There was not even a single picture of Sushant Singh Rajput hanging. Even till date, you haven't seen him hanging. So what is the guarantee of him hanging there? Mybe, probably he was just murdered and left on the bed?"

2. CCTV footage absent?

"The locksmith came in from somewhere mysteriously and we don't know much about it. the CCTV footage was missing. The fact that he was partying. There are different versions that have started coming out."

3. Who got the body down?

"Day before yesterday, we get to know that there are 3 people claiming to have got the body down. The ambulance driver said I got it down, the ambulance owner said the police got it down and Siddharth Pithani says he got it down. It was very evident that these were all shoddy players."

4. What's the connection between Disha's death and Sushant's death?

"Right from day one, I had been saying that Disha's death and Sushant's death are somewhere interconnected. It can be a coincidence but it doesn't seem like one. There were four people, including Sushant who died within a span of a month. So it's scary, it's like straight out of a thriller film."

The veteran actor adds, "There are glaring inconsistencies in their statements. It's like to hide one lie, you end up saying so many more lies. You tend to hide one thing but unravel so many more things. They are not perfect murderers or absolute professionals, so they left too many trails behind. As days passed by and the protests became louder, they started making more mistakes."

Watch the EXCLUSIVE video right here:

