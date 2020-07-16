  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE No police complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty yet against social media threats

Rhea Chakraborty, who has been dating Sushant Singh Rajput for a while, grabbed the eyeballs after she shared the screenshot of threats which she has received on social media and sought cyber police’s help.
1014 reads Mumbai Updated: July 16, 2020 09:44 pm
EXCLUSIVE No police complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty yet against social media threatsEXCLUSIVE No police complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty yet against social media threats
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been under the scanner ever since the actor had died of suicide in his Mumbai residence on June 14. Not only she has been interrogated in the case, but the actress has also been subjected to several trolls on social media post the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s unfortunate demise. While Rhea has been continuously making the headlines, she recently grabbed the eyeballs after she shared the screenshots of threats, she was receiving on social media post Sushant’s demise and demanded action against it.

And now as per our sources, the cops have claimed that while Rhea has shared the screenshots on social media, she is yet to file an official complaint about the same. To recall, Rhea has sought help from cyber police on Instagram and wrote, ““I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment .I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action .ENOUGH IS ENOUGH..”

Meanwhile, Mumbai police has been investigating Sushant’s death case and are currently waiting for the late actor’s chemical analysis and FSL report for further investigation. Besides, they have interrogated around 36 people so far including Rhea, his co-star Sanjana Sanghi, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement