EXCLUSIVE No police complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty yet against social media threats

Rhea Chakraborty, who has been dating Sushant Singh Rajput for a while, grabbed the eyeballs after she shared the screenshot of threats which she has received on social media and sought cyber police’s help.

(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been under the scanner ever since the actor had died of suicide in his Mumbai residence on June 14. Not only she has been interrogated in the case, but the actress has also been subjected to several trolls on social media post the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s unfortunate demise. While Rhea has been continuously making the headlines, she recently grabbed the eyeballs after she shared the screenshots of threats, she was receiving on social media post Sushant’s demise and demanded action against it.

And now as per our sources, the cops have claimed that while Rhea has shared the screenshots on social media, she is yet to file an official complaint about the same. To recall, Rhea has sought help from cyber police on Instagram and wrote, ““I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment .I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action .ENOUGH IS ENOUGH..”

Meanwhile, Mumbai police has been investigating Sushant’s death case and are currently waiting for the late actor’s chemical analysis and FSL report for further investigation. Besides, they have interrogated around 36 people so far including Rhea, his co-star Sanjana Sanghi, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×