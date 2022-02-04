EXCLUSIVE: Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam’s Aditya Dhar backed film titled Dhoom Dhaam; To roll in March

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam will feature in Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar’s next production. We now have some more details on this upcoming project. A source close to the development informs that the makers have finalised the title of the film. This Rishab Seth directorial is titled Dhoom Dhaam, and is all set to go on the floors soon.

“Dhoom Dhaam is an action-comedy, which will be shot at several iconic places in Mumbai. The story is a tribute to the beauty of Mumbai and will go on the floors in March. Pre-production work has already begun in full swing, and will be shot in a start to finish schedule in the city. Pratik and Yami have also begun their prep for the film and are extremely excited to start work on it,” informs a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, both Pratik and Yami have an interesting lineup of films ahead. The Scam 1992 star has an untitled romantic comedy-drama with Vidya Balan, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan with Taapsee Pannu, and a big-scale web series for Netflix in the pipeline. Reportedly, the latter is titled For Your Eyes Only and will feature Gandhi as an intelligence officer. On the other hand, Yami has A Thursday, Lost, and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 in her kitty.

Interestingly, Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike recently completed three years. “3 years ago, everything changed. The love this film received has been unprecedented. Grateful. Thankful. Blessed,” the director wrote on Instagram. Meanwhile, work on Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama is also back on track, and the film is expected to roll by the end of this year.

