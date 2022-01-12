PIC: Yami Gautam is here to help you fight the midweek 'blues'; Don't miss it

Blue is the colour of sophistication and elegance. Combine it with a gorgeous face like Yami Gautam’s, you are sure to be spellbound! Recently, Yami Gautam uploaded a stunning picture of hers and set the whole Instagram community on fire. Spoiler alert: The picture absolutely ‘blue’ us away! The ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’ was last seen in ‘Bhoot Police’ where her performance was appreciated massively and is set to have a busy year with multiple projects as Oh My God 2, A Thursday, and more in the pipeline.

In the pic uploaded by Yami Gautam on her Instagram, the actress looked absolutely mesemerising. She donned a cream-coloured turtleneck with a bright blue Kashmiri designed kurti that suited her all too well. She even paired the outfit with a prominent blue bindi that enhanced her look manifold. However, for us, the best accessory was her gorgeous smile and sparkling eyes that stole our hearts and ‘blue’ us away. Moreover, Yami's sister Surilie put up an adorable story of her excited sister in her blue avatar. Yami Gautam is a beautiful person inside out who is not scared to speak her mind. A while back, she revealed her struggles with a skin condition she has battled for years.

Check Yami's post here:

Check Surilie's story HERE

Yami shared on her social media that she had been fighting with keratosis pilaris for several years and that she had finally found the guts to post unedited images. Yami Gautam talked about coming public with her skin problem in a recent interview with Mid-Day.

Yami described her decision to share her tale with millions of people as a "liberating" experience. She said, "Writing the post wasn’t difficult; it was liberating. The journey from the time when I learnt of my condition to the day I put the post out, was challenging."

