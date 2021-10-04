EXCLUSIVE: Pritam reunites with Rohit Dhawan for Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon's Shehzada; On floors October 12

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that after the success of Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are set to reunite for Rohit Dhawan’s next film, the official remake of Telugu blockbuster, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. And now, we have learnt that the film has been titled Shehzada and the makers have locked Pritam as the music composer of this project.

“Pritam and Rohit have worked together on Desi Boyz and Dishoom. Both the music albums are immensely successful with the peppy songs making it to almost all parties even today. The duo is now back together on Shehzada to create an original music album. The film has ample scope for music and the team is already jamming with Pritam to create some foot tapping numbers,” revealed a source close to the development.

The much-awaited film goes on the floors from October 12 at Filmcity in Mumbai. “The makers have put up a massive set at the studio and are all geared up to commence work on the film within the next 10 days. While Kartik and Kriti play the leads, a massive ensemble has been put up for other key characters of this family driven action comedy,” the source informed. Shehzada features Paresh Rawal and Manisha Korila in key roles. “The talks are on with two more prominent actors,” the source added.

An official announcement of the film is yet to be made; however, one expects that to be done once the shoot begins. The film is produced by Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and S Radhe Krishna, who are also producing the soon to be released starrer Jersey. The sport-based drama is gearing up for a theatrical release on December 31. Kartik recently wrapped up shooting for Freddy and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and is now looking forward to commence work on his biggest film till date.

The actor also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s yet untitled love story under his kitty, which is directed by Sameer Vidhwans. Kriti on the other hand also has the Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath under her kitty, which begins soon in the UK. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

