Report: Bollywood announces 14 release dates in a day – From Sooryavanshi to 83, Jersey and Laal Singh Chaddha

On Saturday, the Maharashtra government announced that the cinema halls will open in the state from October 22. The decision was taken after multiple rounds of meetings with director, Rohit Shetty, who requested the CM to open the theatres again to set the cinema business in motion. Right after the announcement of reopening, Rohit announced his ambitious cop universe film, Sooryavanshi with , for a Diwali release.Ever since then, it's been raining announcements in Bollywood.

On Sunday morning, Aditya Chopra unveiled the release calendar of YRF Films – Bunty Aur Babli 2 (November 19), Prithviraj (January 21), Jayeshbhai Jordaar (February 25) and Shamshera (March 18). The producer has wrapped up his slate of ready films before the end of this financial year and is preparing for the phase 2 of his releases in the next financial year. The announcement of four Yash Raj Films was followed by four Sajid Nadiadwala projects – Tadap (December3), 83 (December 24), Bachchan Pandey (March 4) and Heropanti 2 (May 6). He has two more films – the and Pooja Hegde comedy, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the yet untitled love story featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

The two producers – Aditya Chopra and Sajid Nadiadwala - are the only ones in Bollywood, who didn’t have a single OTT release in the pandemic, despite multiple offers from the digital giants. It’s commendable of them to keep their belief in the theatrical medium alive for over 18 months. Himesh Mankad

, whose Laal Singh Chaddha was slated for a Christmas 2021 opening, will now release on February 14, the Valentine's Day weekend. This would be Khan’s first release in a non-festive period after the 2012 cop drama, Talaash. makes a return to the big screen after the humongous success of Kabir Singh with Jersey during the New Year weekend on December 31. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on the other hand are gearing up for their horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with Anees Bazmee on March 25.

Bollywood aside, is running a parallel industry of himself. After Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey, the Khiladi announced that his adventure, Ram Setu, is slated to release on the auspicious occasion of Diwali next year. blocked the Eid 2022 slot for his directorial, MayDay, which features him alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in lead. KGF 2 is keeping up with its commitment of arriving on the big screen on April 14. The aforementioned Bollywood biggies aside, this year could also see the release of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s gangster drama, Antim: The Final Truth, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s comedy, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Milap Zaveri’s action entertainer, Satyameva Jayate 2 featuring John Abraham in lead.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also toying around with the idea of releasing the period drama, fronted Gangubai Kathiawadi this year. More announcements of Bollywood releases are around the corner. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

