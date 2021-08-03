EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani teams up with Kartik Aaryan for Sajid Nadiadwala's next with Sameer Vidwans

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Kartik Aaryan is teaming up with Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures for an epic love story to be helmed by National Award-Winning director, Sameer Vidwans. And now, we have learnt that the makers have roped in Kiara Advani as the female lead of this love story and the film will go on floors by the month of December 2021.

“It’s a love story set in the heartland of India and the makers were on the look out for a fresh pairing. That’s when, Sameer, Sajid and other stakeholders decided on Kiara Advani. The actress too is all excited for her maiden collaboration with Sajid and a reunion with Kartik after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film will go on floors by December 2021.

“Both Kartik and Kiara will complete their present commitments before moving onto this yet untitled film. While Kartik’s character is called Satya, Kiara’s name in the film is Katha. The film is essentially a love story of Satya and Katha,” the source informed. The film is currently in the prep stage and all the stakeholders are supremely excited about the core premise of the film as Bollywood will get to witness a quintessential love story after a while. Best of the technicians from the industry are expected to come on board, and the music sittings too have begun. “Any love story is incomplete without the music and the team is working towards creating a brilliant sound track for Satya and Katha’s love story,” the source shared.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani was recently announced as the female lead of Shankar’s upcoming Pan India film with Ram Charan. The actress is also a part of the director’s next with which kicks off sometime next year. She is also reported to be a part of young tiger, Jr. NTR’s upcoming film with Kortala Siva. Kartik on the other hand has his kitty full with films like Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, Captain India and the official remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Both Kartik and Kiara will soon start shooting for Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Mumbai.

Sajid is gearing up for multiple production assignments. While he recently wrapped up the , Kriti Sanon fronted Bachchan Pandey, he is all charged up for marathon schedules of films like Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff, Sanki with and Bhaijaan with among others. Sameer Vidwans recently directed the second season of critically acclaimed web show, Samantar, and has now started the prep work of his Hindi directorial debut.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan on board Sajid Nadiadwala's next, an epic love story directed by Sameer Vidhwans