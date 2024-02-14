EXCLUSIVE: Rahsmika Mandanna to grace Neha Dhupia's No Filter Neha Season 6 after Ananya Panday-Tiger Shroff

Neha Dhupia is a well-known Bollywood actress who has gained immense popularity. Besides her successful career in movies and reality shows, she has entertained audiences with her podcast series called No Filter Neha

As a skilled host, her show provides a unique insight into the world of celebrities through intriguing and unfiltered conversations. Excitingly, Pinkvilla has recently discovered that Rashmika Mandanna, the National Crush of India, will also be making an appearance on the show.

Rashmika Mandanna is the confirmed guest for Neha Dhupia's podcast series

Yet again, Pinkvilla has brought an exciting update for all our readers related to the sixth season of the popular podcast, No Filer Neha, hosted by Neha Dhupia. It has been revealed that the season will get even more electrifying as Rashmika Mandanna is the next confirmed guest on the show.

Fans can eagerly anticipate the Animal actress’ insights and revelations on a wide spectrum of topics – from fun anecdotes to relatable experiences, emotional moments, and the intricacies of her professional journey.

Sources have revealed that this time around, the show is getting ready to shake things up with a fresh new format. Instead of being a podcast on JioSaavn like the previous five seasons, it will now be streamed on JIO TV and JIO TV PLUS in a video format. This adaptation marks a shift towards a more visual experience.

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning that Pinkvilla had exclusively shared with you that Neha is already in talks with celebrated artists of Bollywood such as Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday to be on the show.

Neha Dhupia on how OTT remained instrumental in her career

In an interview with Press Trust of India (PTI), Neha Dhupia shared that had it not been for OTT she would’ve still been unemployed. “All of last year, I did one feature film, and I love going to cinemas to watch films. At the same time, I did three other OTT shows, and they kept us happy and consumed,” she remarked.

She also confessed that becoming a producer is a bit tough, adding that she took a hiatus of two to three years as she was busy doing other stuff, and having children which kept her busy. After that, she had a feeling of becoming a producer but shared that starting as a producer is a difficult thing in the industry.

She also opined that most creative people are afraid of losing their potential audience if they don't like the content.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Neha Dhupia fulfills hubby Angad Bedi’s wish for hard mattress on Valentine’s Day; see what happened next