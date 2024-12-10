EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter’s dad Rajesh Khattar defends him amidst linkup rumors with GF Chandni Bainz; ‘28 saal ke ladke ke saath…’

Ishaan Khatter has been carving out a niche for himself with performance-driven projects. Nevertheless, his personal life is equally subjected to public scrutiny because of his alleged link-up rumors with Chandni Bainz. Recently, Ishaan's father and veteran actor Rajesh Khattar, reacted to these speculations while speaking with us and expressed pride in his son’s international debut project, The Perfect Couple.

On being asked about the constant limelight his son, Ishaan Khatter and his personal life receive, Rajesh Khattar said, "Whatever limelight is required to push and pursue his work, that is part and parcel of being an actor. I mean, he welcomes and of course, he does that all the time. Whenever he needs to promote the work and the project; he's always there hands-on. But in a personal life, everybody needs their own space, I think it's not wrong if someone wants to keep their life private."

"Aur link up rumors abhi 28 saal ke ladke ke saath abhi aap aur kya expect karoge, linkup rumors matlab kahan honge...50 mein to nahin honge na? (What do you expect from a 28-year-old boy, when will linkup rumors happen? They won’t happen at the age of 50, no). So, he is a young boy, he's living his life and the thing is that the focus is very much on the people who are in the limelight. Otherwise, is this not a story of every house? Toh isme puchne wala kya hai (What is there to ask)?"

When asked if he ever discusses dating rumors doing rounds on the internet with his son and his plans for his personal life, Khattar reacted just like any parent would. He said he does ask about the plans and emphasized the evolving parent-child relationship over the years.

"I can understand the curiosity that one would want to know. But when the time is right and when the time is right to share, it will be shared," he further added.

In addition to this, the proud father reflected on his son's international debut with The Perfect Couple and called it a "euphoric moment" when he learned about the development.

Expressing his faith in his son’s choices, Khattar claimed that the Phone Bhoot actor has been honing and improving his craft with each choice, and he would keep his audiences "very happy."

The Don actor stated that his son is very "confident" and "clear" about the kind of choices he wants to make. He elucidated how Ishaan had no apprehensions about not leading the International show.

He continued by sharing, "Ab main naam nahin lunga mujhe 1-2 bade heroes ke messages aaye the. The comfort with which he did scenes with Nicole Kidman and everybody, that's kind of a royalty of Hollywood where one would anyway get nervous and we loved the way he did it. So, I got this kind of reaction from the industry. He was gelling so well that it didn't feel like he was an outsider."

Rajesh Khattar went on to praise his son and his excellent body of work. "He has done varied things. Have you seen him repeating himself? unko apne kaam se dikhna hai vo bade clear hain khamkha nahin dikhna hai aisa unka hai (He wants to be seen for his work, it's very clear for him)," the proud father said on a concluding note.

Ishaan Khatter will be next seen in Netflix's The Royals.

