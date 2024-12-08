Triptii Dimri kickstarts Christmas festivities with rumored beau Sam Merchant and friends in style; see their happy PICS

The Christmas season is already on, and Bollywood celebrities have already started the preparation ahead of the special festival. Triptii Dimri, who is often seen painting the town red with her rumored beau Sam Merchant, also offered a peek as she kicked off the festivities with the latter and her friends.

Triptii Dimri took to her Instagram stories and posted a series of pictures of enjoying a special event in Mumbai, which was called "Starry Starry Night."

In other pictures, we can see the Animal actress posing with her friends while Merchant clicks happy selfies. One of the pictures featured the decor of the birth of Jesus accompanied by a white heart emoji. The post concluded with a selfie of the actress as she radiated glow, posing alongside a Christmas-themed cushion that also had "Merry Christmas" written on it.

For the special evening, Triptii kept it casual, sporting a brown top paired with blue denim. Keeping immaculate make-up, she kept her hair open, whereas her rumored beau looked handsome in a black t-shirt.

Notably, Triptii and Sam have never reacted to their link-up rumors. However, the duo’s various public outings and special posts for each other only add fuel to the fire. It was just a couple of days back that the Good Newz actress’ name was announced, claiming the top spot on the list of the top 10 most popular Indian Stars of 2024.

Being the actress’ biggest cheerleader, Sam reacted to the post and shared it on his Instagram stories, expressing, "Making us proud," followed by Nazar amulets, a face with sunglasses, and clap emojis.

On the professional front, Triptii had a significant year with releases like Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Going further, she will be next working on Vishal Bhardwaj’s yet-untitled alongside Shahid Kapoor. The film was announced earlier this year and is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Notably, a source close to the development exclusively informed us earlier that the film is a mission-based action thriller, and Sajid Nadiadwala is excited to bring it to the spectacle in the biggest possible way.

