EXCLUSIVE: Rajinikanth’s Jailer team considering a Tamil New Year release in April 2023

Rajinikanth isn’t exactly having the best run at the box office, but he continues to get unprecedented support from his fans. While his films may not deliver on content front lately, they still continue to clock bumper openings at the box office upon their release. The superstar is all set to be seen next in director Nelson’s Jailer. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and the shoot is going on in full swing. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sun Pictures and Rajinikanth are planning to package Jailer as a perfect Tamil New Year outing for families across the state.

Why Tamil New Year for Jailer?

“If the shoot concludes as per the schedule chalked out at present, Jailer will be the big Tamil New Year release for Kollywood. The idea is to release in on April 14, 2023, and the team is confident that Rajinikanth and Nelson will deliver wholesome entertainment. Jailer follows the storytelling template of a typical Nelson Dilipkumar film i.e comedy and thrill, but has all the right ingredients to celebrate Rajinikanth on the big screen,” revealed a source close to the development. The release date will also coincide with Sun Pictures' anniversary.

What next for Rajinikanth?