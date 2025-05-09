‘We are all bhands’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets too candid with response to people complaining about actors dancing at wedding

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is not only known for his impeccable screen presence and compelling acting skills, but also for speaking his heart out. The actor, recently, got candid as he responded to people complaining about actors dancing at wedding functions and parties. He went on to mention that the community of actors is actually ‘bhand'.

During a recent conversation with the All About Eve YouTube channel, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked if he would mind dancing at parties and wedding functions. Reacting, the Kick actor got too candid with his unfiltered response and stated that it is "part of their profession."

He said, “Yes, why not? What’s wrong with it? It’s a part of our profession. People complain that actors dance at weddings, but we’re all ‘bhands’—folk performers."

The actor further explained that earlier, ‘bhands’ were not allowed to mingle in society. He mentioned that they were seen as bad influences and were kept in tents outside villages. He mentioned that they were called to perform and would be sent right after paying.

Nawaz explained that bhands were not allowed in the society because they used to be free-minded people. He noted that nowadays, actors have money, fame and luxury, so they feel like being a part of society. According to him, they’re still trying to fit in, as he said, “They feel upset when people question them for dancing at weddings, but the ‘bhandgiri’ continues.”

In addition to this, he also talked about his experience of shooting for the now-iconic song, Emotional Atyachaar from Abhay Deol’s Dev D. He mentioned that he reached Chandigarh to shoot the song only for Anurag Kashyap.

Nonetheless, he didn’t enjoy filming it, noting the kind of makeup and outfit he was wearing. The Costao actor remembered listening to the song right before the shoot, and was asked to get on the stage to perform impromptu.

On the professional front, Nawaz was last seen in the biographical drama film, Costao. Directed by Sejal Shah, the film released earlier this month, is currently streaming on Zee 5.

