EXCLUSIVE: Rakesh Roshan reveals Aamir Khan's Lagaan convinced him to make Koi Mil Gaya with Hrithik Roshan

Koi Mil Gaya directed by Rakesh Roshan and starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta completed 20 glorious years last week. The film found a lot of love back when it released and it still continues to enamor audiences. To celebrate this momentous occasion, Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan, along with film trade expert Komal Nahta graced Pinkvilla for its prestigious Masterclass event. In the event hosted by Himesh Mankad, the trio shared a lot of anecdotes and trivia related to the celebrated film.

Rakesh Roshan Re-Calls How How Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan Starring Aamir Khan Inspired Him To Make Koi Mil Gaya

In Pinkvilla's Masterclass event hosted by Himesh Mankad, Rakesh Roshan shared how Lagaan inspired him to make Koi Mil Gaya. He said, "After Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, I was sitting on many subjects. Nothing was inspiring me. Then one day, we had gone to South Africa and they had a premiere of Lagaan over there. So I went to see the film and I was completely blown by that film.That film changed my thinking. I was needlessly listening to these hero-subject films after Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and how Hrithik needs to be presented next. I said to myself that he (Hrithik) has got a lot of talent in him. Why not make something different! And suddenly this idea came to my mind. Once he (Hrithik) said yes, we started working on it. You will not believe but the script was made in just 10 days. I went to Khandala. We stayed at Duke's hotel. Me, Robin Bhatt, Ravi Kapoor and Honey Irani. We sat for 10 days and made the whole script. The flow was so good and so clean that everyone was on the same page each day." Hrithik Roshan added, "Sometimes when something is right, it just flows. It was just shocking. 10 days."

Film Trade Expert Komal Nahta Shared How Rakesh Roshan Praised Lagaan Endlessly After He Watched It

Komal Nahta gave more insights on Rakesh Roshan's experience while watching Lagaan. He reminded him that he had seen Lagaan at Sun City, in IIFA. Then he continued, "It was Friday night. Our Magazine used to come out at night and we used to work all night. I remember from IIFA, Suncity, Rakesh ji rang me up. That is the emotional director. Someone else's film; Aamir Khan the hero and not Hrithik Roshan; Rakesh ji rung me up at India time 12:30 - 1 in the night and said that he watched Lagaan and the film got a standing ovation. He stood up and clapped while crying; that's how great the film was. That is the selflessness of Rakesh ji the maker. It is very difficult to praise somebody's film to this level that they started crying because it's such a great film."

Koi Mil Gaya Re-Released In Select Theatres Across India To Celebrate Its 20 Glorious Years

Koi Mil Gaya was re-released in theatres on the 4th of August, 2023 to celebrate its 20 glorious years. The film got a lot of love and praise all over again, from the audiences. You can watch Koi Mil Gaya in theatres till Thursday the 10th and you can watch the full Pinkvilla Masterclass interaction on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.

