EXCLUSIVE: ‘I start Jailer with Rajinikanth from August 10’: Ramya Krishnan confirms Thalaivar 169

Ramya Krishnan is one of the most loved actresses of Indian cinema, having done films in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The Pan India revolution started with Bahubali (2015) and she played the key role of Shivagami in this SS Rajamouli epic. She will soon be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, and ahead of the film’s release on August 25, she got into a candid conversation with Pinkvilla.

When asked about her upcoming films, Ramya Krishnan confirmed that she is a part of Rajinikanth’s next film, Jailer. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial goes on floors this month and it is touted to be the 169th film of Superstar Rajinikanth. Ramya said, “I start shooting for Jailer with Rajinikanth from tomorrow. I am very excited.”

Ramya and Rajinikanth have previously worked on classics like Padikkadavan and Padayappa, and are hoping to recreate the magic again with Jailer. While shoot details are not known yet, we hear, the full-fledged shoot of Jailer will begin post August 15, and it’s going to be some special promo and test shoot on August 10. Reports are rife that the film also features Aishwarya Rai and Shiva Rajkumar in key roles, though none of the actors have confirmed their involvement yet.

The music is composed by Aniruddh with Vijay Kartik Kannan as the cinematographer. The film will be shot extensively at Ramoji Filmcity in Hyderabad and Rajini is said to be playing the titular role of a jailer. Much like other Nelson films, this one too is expected to be a quirky action thriller, though in an altogether unique space. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla, as an exclusive video interview with Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday goes live soon. The trio spoke of their upcoming film, Liger and also discussed the demographic of the Indian Film Industry.