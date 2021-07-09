EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh leaves for Bear Grylls’ shoot; Deepika Padukone films action sequences for Pathan
Pinkvilla had recently reported that Ranveer Singh will collaborate with British Adventurer Bear Grylls for an action-packed adventure show for Netflix. A source in the know had informed that the concept is developed by Grylls, and the makers feel that Ranveer Singh fits the bill for it’s unique format. We now have a new update on this much-awaited show. Pinkvilla has learnt that the Simmba actor has already left for the shoot.
“Ranveer has already left for his shoot with Bear Grylls and is really excited about the collaboration. They will be shooting for it in an Eastern European country, and Ranveer is completely prepared for the adventure,” informs a source close to the development. Reportedly, the show is mounted on a huge budget. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has also started shooting for the Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham starrer Pathan. Pinkvilla had reported that SRK has resumed shooting for this Siddharth Anand directorial at the YRF studio in Mumbai from June.
“Deepika was preparing for the high-octane action sequences, and has started shooting for it. The Mumbai schedule will go on for a while, before the actors head for the international schedule,” adds another source. Besides Pathan, Deepika also has Kabir Khan’s ‘83, Shakun Batra’s untitled next, Siddharth Anand’s Fighter and the Hindi remake of The Intern in the pipeline. The latter will be directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.
On the other hand, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in ‘83, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi and Cirkus, Divyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
