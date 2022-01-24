EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Teja set to make his Hindi debut with Khiladi; Set for a Valentine’s Day weekend release

After delivering the first successful film of 2021 across India in the form of Krack, Ravi Teja is back with his next titled Khiladi. The double role action packed thriller is gearing up for a global release on February 11, 2022 and co-incidentally, the hopes are pinned on this Ramesh Varma directorial to be one of the first successful films in the Telugu states. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the makers have grand plans for this action-packed entertainer.

Reliable sources have informed that the talks are in advanced stage to release the film in Hindi too on February 11. “There aren’t enough Bollywood films releasing at present and hence, the makers are on the verge of locking the idea bringing Khiladi in Hindi. It’s a tout action packed thriller with a universal story, which is the core reason for the makers to start the conversations on Hindi release,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Ravi Teja films like Kick, Raja: The Great, Bengal Tiger, Vikramarkudu are supremely popular among the masses, and hence, even Khiladi can draw some audience in core single screens of India.

“It would be the first Ravi Teja film to be released in Hindi. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the content across India in Hindi and their strategy will be concentrated towards fetching good showcasing in single screens. It’s a double role action film, and the idea is to provide content to the single screen owners,” the source added. An official announcement is on the way.

After Khiladi, Ravi Teja will be seen in Ramarao On Duty followed by Dhamaka, Ravanasura and Tiger Nageshwarao. The actor is also in talks for the official remake of Tamil blockbuster, Maanaadu, and will be taking a final call on the same soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

