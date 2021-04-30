EXCLUSIVE: Rima remembers brother Rishi Kapoor; Says ‘Neetu is having online puja, that she & Ranbir will do’

Rima Jain adds that too much has happened in their lives, and she misses Rishi Kapoor.

On April 29, 2020 Irrfan Khan had breathed his last and a day later on April 30 passed away. It’s now been a year since that day, however both Kapoor and Khan continue to live in our hearts and memories. Many celebrities even took to social media to pay their tributes to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. Now in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Kapoor’s sister Rima Jain spoke about her late brother. She said, “We miss him, too much has happened in our lives.”

Jain adds, “His going away has also created a great void in our lives. I have lost two brothers (Rishi Kapoor & Rajiv Kapoor), and one brother (Randhir Kapoor) is in hospital, so I am not in a very good frame. Just pray, and I hope his soul rests in peace. I just miss him.” On Thursday evening, Randhir Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted in a suburban hospital. Earlier today, the actor also confirmed that he has been shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for more COVID-related tests.

Jain adds that because of the ongoing Covid situation they won’t be going to meet . “Neetu is having an online havan puja, that she and Ranbir will do. We will also be a part of it through Zoom,” she adds. Just a while ago, Ranbir along with was also clicked at Neetu Kapoor's residence.

On Instagram, Neetu also posted a picture with Rishi Kapoor. She captioned it as, “All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him.. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence.. sometimes his wise advice: his wise cracks: his anecdotes!! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever. We have accepted life will never be the same without him!!! But life will go on…”

