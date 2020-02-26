EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s Radhe teaser out with Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, trailer with Ranveer Singh’s ’83?

A trade source says, “Radhe releases on the Eid weekend on May 22 but the idea is to build up as much hype as possible over it, 42 days before release. Hence, the makers of Radhe are planning to launch the first teaser in March. While Holi is a date being discussed, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh (in special appearances).

Says a trade source, “Radhe releases on the Eid weekend on May 22 but the idea is to build up as much hype as possible over it, 42 days before release. Hence, the makers of Radhe are planning to launch the first teaser in March. While Holi is a date being discusses, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring , and and (in special appearances), releases on March 24 and is said to be one of the biggest movies of 2020 which will garner over 40cr on the opening day itself as the first show opens in the evening and will run through the next 24 hours, the next day being a holiday (Gudi Padwa). So, Salman and the producers, Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri, and Nikhil Namit are in talks with the theatre owners to release a small teaser with Sooryavanshi. In Radhe, Salman plays an undercover cop and it’s his next after Dabangg 3 so his fans will be hungry to see his first look. Combine that with Sooryavanshi and you have a winner. Of course, right now things are still under wraps and will be announced once the deal has been struck.”

The Radhe trailer launch is also being planned with equal efficiency. The source adds, “Everyone knows again that Kabir Khan’s sports drama, 83, about India’s victory over the West Indies at the Prudential Cup that year, is a much-awaited movie. Starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, as Romi Bhatia Dev, Kapil's wife, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath Bhardwaj, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Boman Irani as Farokh Engineer, Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh, manager of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team and a host of other actors, the movie promises to be a thorough entertainer and releases in April 10. For Salman and team Radhe it’s a big movie and given Salman’s warm friendship with Kabir, it seems natural for the trailer to launch it when ’83 releases. Both March 24 and April 10 are great days for the Radhe teaser and trailer to be launched and that’s why its team is working hard to ensure that it happens. Sohail is planning the entire strategy of Radhe’s promotion and marketing to ensure it gets the maximum eyeballs in the theatres.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

