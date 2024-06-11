While the industry is in a rebuilding phase, the three mighty Khan’s – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh (named alphabetically) - are gearing up for their return to the big screen in a big way. The strategic move of reworking on the finances is not impacting the three superstars in any way, as they continue to work in full force with their terms and conditions, and are flooded with offers from directors and producers from across the industries.

Aamir Khan in talks with Rajkumar Santoshi and Zoya Akhtar

While Aamir Khan is presently shooting for Sitara Zameen Par, he is looking to follow up the social dramedy with an out-and-out comic caper. “Aamir is keen to revisit the comic space and is actually considering two scripts, which have plenty of humour. The first in the kitty is a situational comedy by Rajkumar Santoshi, who is presently directing Lahore: 1947 for Aamir Khan Productions. The second is a slice-of-life comedy around a middle-aged man by Zoya Akhtar,” revealed a source close to the development.

If everything goes as planned, the audiences will get to see Aamir in a comic caper after a long time and we shall have a concrete idea on the same once the shooting for Sitare Zameen Par is wrapped up. Salman Khan is all set to start Sikandar with a massive mid-air action sequence from June 18 in Mumbai. The AR Murugadoss directorial is among the fastest that the superstar signed on for a feature film as he was bowled over by the rawness in the subject.

Advertisement

AR Murgadoss to capture Salman Khan's arrogance in Sikandar

According to sources close to the development, Sikandar will feature Salman Khan at his heroic best with shades of rawness, stepping away from the good boy on-screen persona. “It’s a heroic character that capitalizes on the effortless arrogance on screen. He is a Sikandar in a true sense, coming from a family of King's and his behaviour has the traits of anger and arrogance. A bad boy space for Salman was last explored through a sub-plot in Sultan, and Eid 2025 will feature SK in an avatar that audience love to see him in,” revealed a source, adding further that it’s a performance-driven character, with ample of scope for strong emotions.

Shah Rukh Khan is completely involved in the pre-production of King and the King Khan is going all out to mount to one of the biggest action thrillers. “Shah Rukh Khan means grandeur and King will also be a grand action thriller, and will feature some lavishly mounted action scenes. SRK is ensuring that the film proves to be a perfect launch vehicle for his daughter, Suhana Khan. The team is gearing up to take the film on floors by end of August,” a source shared.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand ready to peak with action in King

According to the source, the script of King is shaping up well and the elevation is coming in with inputs of Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan in the action blocks. “The have explored the true potential of action that the script has to offer. Big action teams have come on board King, and the idea is to continue to deliver worldclass products under the Red Chillies banner,” the source added. While Sikandar arrived during the Eid 2025 weekend, the date of Aamir Khan and SRK’s next have been kept under wraps.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Indra Kumar gears up for Dhamaal 4 and Masti 4 from end of 2024