EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel to be continuation of part 1, confirms KV Vijayendra Prasad

In December last year, Salman Khan confirmed that a sequel of his 2015 comedy-drama, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is in the works, and has been titled Pawan Putra Bhaijaan. The actor had informed that he will start shooting for the film after he wraps up Tiger 3, No Entry sequel, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. We now have another update on the much awaited part 2 of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, acclaimed writer KV Vijayendra Prasad confirmed that he will start writing the script soon.

“I had shared the story idea with Bhai (Salman Khan) sometime back and he liked it. I will start writing the script around May,” says the multiple award winning writer, who had penned Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan too. When asked if the sequel will be a continuation of part 1 or a completely new story, Prasad informs, “Continuation”. Besides Salman, the 2015 original had also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

In an interview with Pinkvilla earlier, director Kabir Khan had said that working on Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of the finest experiences of his life. “I can’t forget what the film did for me in the professional space. My collaboration with Salman has always been special and I enjoyed all the years we spent together. I have to be honest, if it was not for my collaboration with Salman, I would not have had the position that I do have in the industry today. He helped me establish myself as a filmmaker. So yes, if there is something that excites both of us, I would love to work with Salman. We have had a brilliant journey and again, I would give my right arm to work with Salman – be it Bajrangi sequel or something else,” the filmmaker had said.

