EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and Samantha to kickstart Raj & DK’s Citadel in July; Actor to train in martial arts

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has joined Varun Dhawan in Russo Brothers’ Citadel, which is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. This is Varun’s first and Samantha’s second collaboration with Raj and DK. The filmmaker’s have worked with the actress earlier in The Family Man 2. Interestingly a few days ago, Varun and Samantha along with the directors were even spotted in Mumbai. Pinkvilla now has some more updates on this much awaited show.

We have learnt that Varun and Samantha will start shooting for Citadel from July. “If there are no further challenges because of the pandemic, then Citadel’s shoot will begin from July this year. It will kickstart in Mumbai and then will be shot at a few foreign locations. The makers intend to shoot in some parts of Europe, however they will finalise the exact locations after the recee, which is expected to begin soon. Meanwhile, casting for other supporting parts is going on,” informs a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, Dhawan will also undergo a rigorous training for his part. “Varun will feature in some high-octane action sequences in the show, and will train in martials arts as a part of his prep. He will start the training well in advance before he begins filming for the show,” adds the source.

Raj and DK are presently busy shooting for Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav starrer Guns & Gulaabs. They will start with the reece and pre-production formalities for Citadel, after wrapping up their ongoing show. On the other hand, Varun will soon start shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s next, which is expected to be wrapped up by June.

