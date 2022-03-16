EXCLUSIVE: Friendship over money for Salman Khan – Doesn’t charge for appearance in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather

Salman Khan has over the years proved that nothing can overpower the emotion of friendship for him even in the professional space. He has been the actor with maximum cameos and extended cameos to support his colleagues. Pinkvilla was among the first to report that Salman will be seen in a dynamic extended appearance in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming political action thriller, Godfather. We also reported that the actor will be shooting at ND Studios in Karjat for a week.

And now, we have exclusively learnt that Salman has not charged a single penny for his appearance in Godfather. “The makers of Godfather were keen to pay a handsome amount to Salman as they expect some footfalls in Hindi belts due to his presence. However, the actor was clear from the first day that he will be doing this film due to his love and respect for Chiranjeevi. He had put forth a clear condition – ‘I will do the film, only if you don’t pay me’,” revealed a source close to the development.

The sequences of Salman in Godfather include a solo action block for his introduction, a combination action scene with Chiranjeevi besides a dance number featuring the duo. He also has some interactive sequences with Chiranjeevi. “Salman’s bond with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan goes beyond films. It was always expected that he would do it for free,” the source added. Though an extended cameo, it’s said to be one of the most important characters of Godfather. Chiranjeevi and Salman have been bonding well on the sets and off that too.

Interestingly, Salman also has a 15-minute appearance in Pathaan fronted by Shah Rukh Khan. He plays the role of Tiger in the film. Back in the day, Adi Chopra had offered him a humongous sum of Rs 50 crore to shoot for the film, however, he had politely turned down the offer saying, ‘Anything for Shah Rukh’. Adi was willing to pay a premium amount not just for his appearance but also due to the value addition that his character of Tiger would bring in. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

